New Proposal May Aid in Lowering Phone Service Costs

About a dozen people came to this hearing. Saline County Career Center Marshal Roy Hunter said the proposed change may help lower the cost for consumers on phone services.

"Obviously regulation is needed in some places and in some places it's not. I'm interested in how it is going to affect our people," Hunter said.

If S.B.C gets approval, what they charge customers will no longer be regulated by the public service commission. An S.B.C. official at the meeting said the change will increase competition in the market, and effect all of their coverage areas around mid-Missouri. This could also mean higher rates for customers.

The Public Service Commission is expected to make a decision on the S.B.C. case by the end of this month. The next hearing on the Southwestern Bell proposal will be held in Mexico on Friday.