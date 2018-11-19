New Proposed Idea to Allow Guns in Classrooms

COLUMBIA - Mike Kelley, Missouri State Representative, proposed a new idea to allow trained teachers to carry a hidden gun in the classroom. Mark Maus, Rock Bridge Principal, said it is supposed to be a way to add safety, but he doesn't think it is necessary. If the law passes, Maus said he expects teachers to take the same safety measures as Rock Bridge's safety officer.

"Officer Edwards keeps her gun right next to her, it's clipped in, it's safe, and she's been trained."

Until a further decision is made on the gun law, Rock Bridge is focusing on the safety of it's students. Rock Bridge has adopted ALICE training or alert-lockdown-inform-counter-evacuate. Instead of a typical intruder drill where students line up quietly against the wall of a classroom, ALICE training teaches students to distract the shooter. Some of the methods taught are to run out of the building and even throw items at the armed gunman.

"It is harder to hit a moving target," Maus said.

To learn more about ALICE training, visit the National School Safety and Security Services' website at http://www.schoolsecurity.org/trends/students_fight_gunmen.html.