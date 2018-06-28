New proposed Missouri math, English standards up for review

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Recommended changes for what Missouri schoolchildren should learn in each grade are ready for review but some say they're still too similar to the current Common Core standards.

Republican lawmakers opposed to the contentious national standards decided in the 2014 session to have the educational benchmarks revamped.

Those who support Common Core say it creates consistent and rigorous guidelines for student learning from state-to-state. Opponents have criticized some learning objectives as too complicated and say the standards were adopted without enough local input.

Despite a public review that lasted more than a year, some still say the suggested standards are too similar.

The proposed replacement standards are set to be presented to the State Board of Education during an Oct. 26 meeting.