New protections unveiled for those accused of sexual misconduct on campuses

19 hours 17 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 11:55:52 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News
By: Sophie Tatum, CNN
Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education

(CNN) -- The Department of Education on Friday proposed new rules for dealing with sexual harassment and assault on college campuses that would bolster the rights of those accused of wrongdoing.

The proposed rules, which now face a public comment period of 60 days before they are enshrined, seek to narrow the definition of sexual misconduct on campuses at a time of national reckoning about sexual abuse.

"Every survivor of sexual violence must be taken seriously, and every student accused of sexual misconduct must know that guilt is not predetermined," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. "We can, and must, condemn sexual violence and punish those who perpetrate it, while ensuring a fair grievance process. Those are not mutually exclusive ideas. They are the very essence of how Americans understand justice to function."

The new rules would "adopt a clear definition of sexual harassment actionable under Title IX," which prohibits discrimination based on sex for schools and programs that receive federal funding, including protection from sexual harassment.

One stipulation would narrow the definition of sexual harassment to mean "unwelcome conduct on the basis of sex that is so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it denies a person access to the school's education program or activity." The new policy would be a departure from the Obama administration's broader definition of sexual harassment as "unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature."

The new rules also place an emphasis on "presumption of innocence" and cross-examination through parties' advisers, according to the Education Department.

"The proposed rule would require schools to apply basic due process protections for students, including a presumption of innocence throughout the grievance process; written notice of allegations and an equal opportunity to review all evidence collected; and the right to cross-examination, subject to 'rape shield' protections," Friday's news release said.

It also "highlights the importance of supportive measures designed to preserve or restore a student's access to the school's education program or activity, with or without a formal complaint." This means offering class schedule changes, counseling and dorm room reassignments, among other things.

The department's announcement on Friday was certain to be met with outrage from victim advocacy groups. Sexual abuse has been the subject of tremendous attention in the #MeToo era, and allegations of abuse have led to high-profile resignations in entertainment, media and political circles, and were a central factor in last month's confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"Secretary DeVos' long-awaited rewrite of Title IX enforcement regulation is worse than we thought," said a statement from Jess Davidson, the interim executive director for the organization End Rape on Campus.

"It will return schools to a time where rape, assault, and harassment were swept under the rug. These new rules betray the same attitude about assault that we saw from Senate Republicans the last few weeks -- disparage and diminish survivors and discourage them from reporting," she said.

It's On Us executive director Tracey Vitchers said the results of the proposed rules "would be devastating."

"The proposed rule changes to Title IX put forward today for public comment by the Department of Education once again demonstrate that Secretary DeVos and her team lack basic empathy for survivors and do not care about campus safety," Vitchers said in a statement.

However, others applauded the department's move, saying it took the rights of both parties seriously.

Samantha Harris, a vice president for the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, said the proposed regulations "make important strides toward ensuring that complaints of sexual misconduct will be neither ignored nor prejudged" and eliminate confusion that has led to "broad definitions of sexual harassment that threaten student and faculty speech" on campuses.

Last year, DeVos announced the department was rescinding Obama-era guidance that pressed colleges to take accusations of sexual misconduct more seriously and provided guidelines for investigations and hearings. DeVos argued the older guidance denied proper due process to individuals who had been accused.

"The truth is that the system established by the prior administration has failed too many students. Survivors, victims of a lack of due process and campus administrators have all told me that the current approach does a disservice to everyone involved," DeVos said during a speech in September 2017, when she announced the department would be reviewing the policy.

In her statement on Friday, DeVos echoed that sentiment: "We can, and must, condemn sexual violence and punish those who perpetrate it, while ensuring a fair grievance process. Those are not mutually exclusive ideas. They are the very essence of how Americans understand justice to function."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Vehicle overturns resulting in fatal accident
Vehicle overturns resulting in fatal accident
COLE COUNTY - Another fatal crash has occurred in Missouri tonight. 30 year-old Richard Lowry, of Eugene, has been pronounced... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, November 17 2018 Nov 17, 2018 Saturday, November 17, 2018 5:57:00 AM CST November 17, 2018 in Top Stories

Motor vehicle crash on US-50 leads to death of 51-year-old female
Motor vehicle crash on US-50 leads to death of 51-year-old female
SEDALIA - A Sedalia woman has been pronounced dead following a crash near Sedalia on November 16. 51-year-old Janna... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, November 17 2018 Nov 17, 2018 Saturday, November 17, 2018 5:24:00 AM CST November 17, 2018 in Top Stories

Jury: Man guilty in killing of abusive Missouri mother
Jury: Man guilty in killing of abusive Missouri mother
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A jury has found a Wisconsin man guilty of first-degree murder for killing a Missouri mother who... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 9:47:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Operation Christmas Child gives community chance to help children in need
Operation Christmas Child gives community chance to help children in need
COLUMBIA - Families filled empty shoeboxes with hygiene products, school supplies, clothes, shoes and toys for children in need at... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 8:04:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Cost of Missouri Thanksgiving meals slightly above national average
Cost of Missouri Thanksgiving meals slightly above national average
COLUMBIA - The price of a typical Thanksgiving meal in Missouri is a full $5.25 higher than the national average.... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 7:18:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Attorneys argue case of Rep. who blocked constituent on Twitter
Attorneys argue case of Rep. who blocked constituent on Twitter
JEFFERSON CITY - The nature of Twitter and how government officials use it was at the heart of a hearing... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 4:11:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

University of Missouri System looks to cut costs to improve the enrollment
University of Missouri System looks to cut costs to improve the enrollment
ST. LOUIS - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced cuts to costs Friday to help with enrollment at... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 3:24:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

USA Gymnastics Chief Operating Officer Ron Galimore resigns
USA Gymnastics Chief Operating Officer Ron Galimore resigns
(CNN) -- USA Gymnastics' longtime chief operating officer has resigned, the organization said Friday, becoming the latest in a string... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 2:56:27 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- A tree in downtown Columbia became the target of vandalism Thursday night when two men were caught on camera... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 2:49:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

City of Columbia looking to regulate short-term rentals
City of Columbia looking to regulate short-term rentals
COLUMBIA - Several groups in the City of Columbia are working to regulate and tax short-term rentals, such as Airbnb's.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 1:18:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Deputies arrest suspect in 2017 theft from Boone County Treasurer
Deputies arrest suspect in 2017 theft from Boone County Treasurer
COLUMBIA - A man suspected of stealing more than $46,000 from the Boone County Treasurer's Office in late 2017 is... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 12:21:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Arrest made in Thursday robbery at Columbia bank
Arrest made in Thursday robbery at Columbia bank
COLUMBIA - Police arrested Dyran Hill, 23, of Columbia in connection with a robbery Thursday in the parking lot of... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 12:11:00 PM CST November 16, 2018 in News

New protections unveiled for those accused of sexual misconduct on campuses
New protections unveiled for those accused of sexual misconduct on campuses
(CNN) -- The Department of Education on Friday proposed new rules for dealing with sexual harassment and assault on college... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 11:55:52 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in salmonella outbreak
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in salmonella outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennie-O Turkey recalled packages of ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 10:58:02 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

High number of crashes reported in days leading up to busy travel week
High number of crashes reported in days leading up to busy travel week
JEFFERSON CITY - The week around Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods in the year. AAA projects... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 10:16:00 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

UPDATE: White House to return Jim Acosta's pass, wants order
UPDATE: White House to return Jim Acosta's pass, wants order
WASHINGTON, DC - The White House says it will "temporarily reinstate" the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 9:40:00 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63 near Moberly
Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63 near Moberly
MOBERLY - A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on Highway 63 just south of Moberly, according to crash... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 Friday, November 16, 2018 4:49:00 AM CST November 16, 2018 in News

String of stolen license plates around MU's campus
String of stolen license plates around MU's campus
COLUMBIA- Out-of-state vehicles around the University of Missouri are having their license plates stolen. It’s been happening in garages... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 15 2018 Nov 15, 2018 Thursday, November 15, 2018 7:17:00 PM CST November 15, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 39°
9am 41°
10am 43°
11am 44°