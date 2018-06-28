New provost named at St. Louis University

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Delaware university official will become the new provost of St. Louis University.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Nancy Brickhouse is set to start as the Missouri college's chief academic officer starting July 1. She will replace Ellen Harshman, who announced her retirement after nearly 45 years at the school.

Brickhouse has been an administrator at the University of Delaware. She has been credited with strengthening the school's research productivity, developing strategies to make the campus more diverse and launching a program that supports students applying to medical school.

She has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Baylor University, and a master's degree and Ph.D. from Purdue University.