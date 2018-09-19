New quick care clinics hit Columbia

4 years 1 week 1 day ago Thursday, September 11 2014 Sep 11, 2014 Thursday, September 11, 2014 12:23:00 PM CDT September 11, 2014 in News
By: Tiege Dooley-Panko, KOMU 8 News Reporter
COLUMBIA - MU is taking a new approach to health care, and it's right in Columbia grocery stores. 

Hy-Vee now has walk in medical clinics located in all three Columbia stores.

Columbia residents are excited about the convenience of the new clinics. 

"That [accessibility] is really, really exciting. I imagine I will use it a lot especially those annoying things you don't want to go to a real doctor for. So having the health clinic like right there is extremely convenient," Abby Selmecki said. 

The clinics are operated by University of Missouri Health Care and will provide care for routine illnesses.

Services include daycare physicals, pregnancy tests, sports physicals, flu shots and limited adult immunizations. 

The clinic has two patient rooms and will always be staffed with either a nurse practitioner or physicians assistant who's in collaboration with a family practitioner. 

MU held a ribbon cutting at 4:30p.m. Thursday to celebrate the opening of the clinics. 

The Mizzou Quick Care clinics will be open seven days a week. The clinics will be open from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8a.m. through 4p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 

 

