New recycling drop-off center possible

Columbia - Residents on the southwest side of Columbia may receive a new recycling drop-off center in the near future.

Columbia Public Works met with residents Wednesday evening at Gentry Middle School and discussed the project which would occupy the now empty lot where Columbia Fire Station #7 used to occupy 3600 South Providence Road .

There already is a recycling drop-off location nearby off Nifong Boulevard, but public works officials believe the new recycling center would alleviate high demand at the existing location.

"The one on South Providence isn't real far from [the new location], but if you think about the traffic that goes through Nifong and Providence and on into the west part of the city there's a substantial number of people that wouldn't go as far to the State Farm Parkway," City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility Manager Cynthia Mitchell said.

The project would cost around $95,000 from leftover funds in the department from a previous capital project.

Columbia Public Works is also looking to expand recycling centers to other locations throughout Columbia, particularly in the area of Gerbes on West Broadway where a recycling center closed last year.

"We've had many requests since the Gerbes on West Broadway even closed that we need to find another spot to replace that one," Mitchell said.

Overall, residents who attended the meeting seemed curious about the project and left feeling generally positive about it.