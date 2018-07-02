New Regime Leads to New Ticket Sales for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have a new coach, a new general manager - and plenty of new season-ticket holders.

New season sales are up 112 percent over this time last year, according to figures provided to The Associated Press on Friday. Season renewals are also up 5 percent over last year, and the Chiefs are on pace to have their best renewal since coming off their 2010 playoff season.

The Chiefs finished 2-14 last season.

Invoices were sent out Jan. 7, three days after coach Andy Reid was hired to replace Romeo Crennel, and five days before John Dorsey was hired to replace Scott Pioli as GM.

Already, they've made a series of moves, trading for quarterback Alex Smith, signing long-term deals with wide receiver Dwayne Bowe and punter Dustin Colquitt, and making left tackle Branden Albert their franchise player.