New Religion News Site to Launch in Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) - A religion news website that expects to tackle a variety of topics plans to launch this summer in Columbia.

Religion News Service's headquarters will be at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. It will start a community-based Faith and Values website for Columbia, possibly by July.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Columbia site will be new services' third community site.

Debra Mason, director of Religion News Service, said she envisions an interactive forum where various religious groups exchange ideas about current topics.

A Faith and Values website online in Spokane, Wash., recently took on subjects including arranged marriages, socialism, abortion and gay rights.