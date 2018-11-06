New Report on Medicaid

The Medicaid Reform Commission is spending two days debating the draft. The committee will propose reforms in the state health care program for the poor -- and the draft repeatedly calls for Medicaid recipients to take more responsibility for their health. For example: If Medicaid patients show up at an emergency room with symptoms that aren't really an emergency, the report recommends they be directed elsewhere. The report also recommends "health coaches" and "self-guide charts" so people can better understand their health. And it suggests a tiered system of co-payments as a way of discouraging people from seeking treatment they don't need. Some Democrats say the report places too little emphasis on helping the uninsured.