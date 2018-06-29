New Report Ranks Missouri 12th in Number of International Students

JEFFERSON CITY - A new report released this week ranks the state of Missouri 12th in the nation in the number of international students enrolled at the state's colleges and universities.

The report released by the Missouri Department of Higher Education shows in the last academic year more than 17,300 international students chose Missouri as their destination for higher education, which is a 7.7 percent increase.

Britta Wright is the chair of Study Missouri and director of international student services at Columbia College. She said the exchange furthers educational opportunities for students.

"We are pleased to see an increasing number of foreign students coming to Missouri for higher education opportunities as well as more Missourians studying in other countries," Wright said.

The report shows Missouri universities enrolling the largest numbers of international students are: University of Missouri-Columbia, 2,490 students; Washington University, 2,235 students; Missouri State University, 1,482 students; University of Missouri-Kansas City, 1,287 students; and Lindenwood University, 1,245 students.

The number of Missouri students studying abroad has also increased from 4,650 to 4,938.