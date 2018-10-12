New report says Missouri has grown in solar energy use

4 years 2 months 5 days ago Thursday, August 07 2014 Aug 7, 2014 Thursday, August 07, 2014 5:28:00 AM CDT August 07, 2014 in News
By: Jeffrey Militzer, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A new report from Environment Missouri shows Missouri more than tripled its growth in solar energy in 2013.

P.J. Wilson, executive director of Environment Missouri, said Missouri's solar policies are allowing it to increase solar growth.

"Missouri's gone from a laggard state to a leading state in rooftop solar in the last few years because of the policies enacted by the state legislature and the initiative petition process," Wilson said in a news release.

A major barrier to further expansion of solar use is the cost to set up solar panels. To facilitate expansion, the report advises states and cities to offer incentives to homes and businesses, such as tax credits, rebates, and/or grants. 

For homeowners, paying for 20 years worth of electricity is not particularly easy, especially if the homeowner is unsure if they will stay at the residence for the full 20 years, according to the report. In this instance, the report advises going through a third party organization, outside of the homeowner or business, to bear the upfront costs. Then the homeowner or business owner could use the solar panels under a lease with the third party organization that owns them.

Columbia's Solar One allows businesses and residents to purchase blocks of solar power for $3.35 per 100 kilowatts per hour. Only Columbia Water & Light customers can sign up for solar energy through Solar One. If you would like to install your own solar panels on your home, you can contact Water & Light for a low interest loan or rebate.

More News

Grid
List

Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
(CNN) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the embattled archbishop of Washington, ending weeks of... More >>
15 minutes ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
COLUMBIA – While millions of Americans watched the moon move directly in front of the sun in August 2017, bees... More >>
50 minutes ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 10:36:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 10:14:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery
Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged two men Thursday in connection with a robbery near Empire Roller Rink on Business Loop 70.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 8:51:33 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's government has told U.S. officials it has audio and video proof that missing Saudi Arabian... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:37:04 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:27:54 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Authorities say 11 now dead from Hurricane Michael
UPDATE: Authorities say 11 now dead from Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Linda Marquardt rode out Hurricane Michael with her husband at their home in Mexico Beach.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:14:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis has ordered companies from Missouri and California to pay a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 5:49:49 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri
Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a January 2016 rape at... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 5:44:14 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt
UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt
COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two semitrailers caught on fire after one was struck in... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 12:22:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year
Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State Fair officials say that nearly 341,000 people attended this year's event in Sedalia. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Bird to roll out features to help people with disabilities
Bird to roll out features to help people with disabilities
COLUMBIA - The scooter ridesharing company Bird is looking at solutions to people blocking the sidewalks with scooters, which is... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools breaks ground on new middle school
Columbia Public Schools breaks ground on new middle school
COLUMBIA - School board members, city leaders, and community members gathered to break ground at the site of a new... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in Continuous News

Columbia College offers students an entrepreneurial jump start
Columbia College offers students an entrepreneurial jump start
COLUMBIA - Columbia College will host an entrepreneurship showcase Friday where five students will present business pitches to a panel... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Lt. Governor to tour state for Buy Missouri Week
Lt. Governor to tour state for Buy Missouri Week
COLUMBIA – The first Buy Missouri Week starts this weekend. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will travel across the state... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri jail guard persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:47:17 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window manufacturing company says it plans to build a $65 million factory in Eldon, creating... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:38:51 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
SUNRISE BEACH - Business owners in Sunrise Beach are dealing with several burglaries; some of which have cost them thousands... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
12pm 42°
1pm 43°
2pm 44°
3pm 45°