New Route 65 Section to Open

BENTON COUNTY - A new section of four-lane Route 65 in Benton County is scheduled to open Thursday, November 3, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. The three-mile long section is located between Lincoln and a point south of Cole Camp. The new pavement will become the northbound lanes with the existing highway becoming the southbound lanes. Weather and/or construction delays could postpone the opening until the week of November 7.

Use Extra Caution:

New stop signs will be in place for side roads approaching the new northbound lanes.

Drivers should be prepared to stop before crossing or entering the new northbound lanes.

When the new section is opened, Route 65 will be a four-lane highway between Sedalia and Lincoln.

Project Background:

The new section of four-lane highway opening Thursday is part of a larger project to widen Route 65 to four lanes between a point south of Route 52 at Cole Camp and Route 7 at Warsaw:

-Widening Route 65 to four lanes between a point south of Route 52 north of Lincoln and a point south of Route 7 in Warsaw.

-The prime contractor is Chester Bross Construction of Hannibal, doing the work for a low bid amount of $19.3 million.

-The southern section of the project between Lincoln and Route 7 in Warsaw is scheduled for completion in fall 2012.