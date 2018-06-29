New rules for tobacco purchases in Columbia to take effect

COLUMBIA - Young adults who want to purchase cigarettes will have to go outside of Columbia city limits, after City Council members approved a measure Monday night banning the sale of tobacco products to people under 21 years of age.

The ordinance raises the minimum age to buy tobacco in Columbia from the current 18 year-old mark required in Missouri.

Adults under 21 will still be able to use tobacco products in Columbia legally, because the ordinance only affects the selling and purchasing age.

E-cigarettes were also added to the city's indoor smoking ban.