New Satellite Technology Arrives

"This could have been a tremendous recours in 9/11, Katrina, and perhaps even in the tragic situation that we've had in schools, where ther've been school violence," Sen. Kit Bond (R) said.

The technology will also help facilitate Missouri schools and hospitals without internet service and allow the National Guard to communicate from any point in the state.

After the federal government spent $3.8 million on the system, Missouri is now the first state to use video satellite technology for their school's and state Guard. The technology can be used by local school's when the National Guard is off-line to obtain high speed internet access.

"People around the globe are looking to see how we can more effectively use technology to solve educational problem, medical problems, and health problems," Carter Ward of the Missouri School Board Association said. "Technology is absolutely revolutionizing things for the public schools."

The equipment is already in place in Springfield, and will soon be going into effect around of the rest of the state.