New School Board Vote

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The predominantly black Kansas City school district is expected to lose 30 percent of its white students. The change is anticipated after voters agreed to switch seven of the district's most successful schools to the neighboring Independence district. Many in the Kansas City suburbs of Independence and Sugar Creek argued in favor of the transfer, saying it would improve their property values and the quality of education for students at those schools. The Independence district is fully accredited by the state, while Kansas City schools are provisionally accredited. Kansas City Superintendent Anthony Amato and the district's board and teachers union campaigned against the plan. The district also fought the plan in court.