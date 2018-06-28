New School Sites Considered

To fully consider all of the available options, the Columbia Board of Education will convene a Site Evaluation Committee made up of community members. The committee will compare proposed sites based on acerage, cost, and an engineering and environmental survey.

Land proposals will be accepted until Sept. 4, and the committe's evaluations will be presented to the Board of Education on Sept. 20.

Property owners wishing to donate or sell property to the district should submit official offers to the district's attorney:

David Walker 3210 Bluff Creek Dr. Columbia, MO 65201