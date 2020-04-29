New Schools On The Way

1 decade 2 years 9 months ago Wednesday, July 11 2007 Jul 11, 2007 Wednesday, July 11, 2007 11:06:47 PM CDT July 11, 2007 in News

Heather Atkins is a mother of two. It is no surprise she is concerned with schooling in the city.

She says the more schools there are, the better off kids will be. She just wishes the schools were closer to home.

"I think that there ... I mean, there is not a lot of anything yet north of town and I think it would be nice to have things closer to here," Atkins said.

The proposed 20-acre site for a new elementary school is located off of Brown Station Rd. and Waco Rd. in Northeast Columbia. However, school officials say the site does have some problems.

"There are no streets right now that go to the property, so it's in the middle of that area," said Assistant Superintendent Lynn Barnett.

Eventually, Waco Rd. will extend into a field where the new elementary school will be built.

"I feel sure that we will work through those issues and the roads will be there to get the children to the school," Barnett said.

School officials say the decision to put the new elementary school in the Northern part of the city was not just a substitute for the high school, which will be built off of New Haven Rd. and South Rangeline in the southeast part of the city.

"We would say that this is not to pacify anyone about placing something in the North," Atkins said. "We are in ongoing negotiations all the time regarding land purchases."

Residents like Atkins still say it would be nice if kids didn't have to travel so far to school. Officials say the school district will decide on the proposed site for the elementary school after a thorough inspection of the land.

A new elementary school could be built by 2009, and a new high school by 2010.

More News

Grid
List

Photographer finds a way to capture high school memories from home
Photographer finds a way to capture high school memories from home
COLUMBIA - Senior year is full of traditions, many of which this year’s graduating class is losing. So what about... More >>
23 minutes ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 3:43:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Rural hospitals at the "tip of the iceberg," time will tell impact of COVID-19
Rural hospitals at the "tip of the iceberg," time will tell impact of COVID-19
HERMANN - Hospitals across Missouri and across the nation have been struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri casinos remain closed past May 4
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri casinos remain closed past May 4
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

What Missouri's recovery plan means for local restaurants
What Missouri's recovery plan means for local restaurants
COLUMBIA - The Show Me Strong Recovery Plan has guidelines for all businesses planning to reopen on Monday, May 4,... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:11:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Community-wide testing continues in Saline County
Community-wide testing continues in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY — The Saline County Health Department partnered with Katy Trail Community Health to test for COVID-19 on Tuesday... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:01:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

MISSING: Cole County Sheriff's Department needs help finding missing man
MISSING: Cole County Sheriff's Department needs help finding missing man
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for Ronald J. Kappel,... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 1:53:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Food bank distributing fresh produce and goods during pandemic
Food bank distributing fresh produce and goods during pandemic
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri is providing community members with fresh produce and other goods... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 1:40:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Can you identify the suspect in the red truck? CPD searching for information after burglary
Can you identify the suspect in the red truck? CPD searching for information after burglary
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a burglary that happened on Sunday, April... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Sunrise Beach to reopen the fire protection district in phases
Sunrise Beach to reopen the fire protection district in phases
SUNRISE BEACH - The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District is working on reopening the district. The reopening will occur... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:53:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

People with eating disorders have suffered all their lives, now they're struggling even more
People with eating disorders have suffered all their lives, now they're struggling even more
(CNN) -- Cara Lisette has spent more than half her life battling anorexia. Now under the COVID-19 lockdown, she says... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:30:54 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Galloway's audit of Otterville garners fair rating
Galloway's audit of Otterville garners fair rating
COOPER COUNTY - Auditor Nicole Galloway audited the city of Otterville after a citizen petition was started seeking an independent... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:40:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Monett man arrested in Mexico with four additional arrest warrants
Monett man arrested in Mexico with four additional arrest warrants
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested 26-year-old Blake Swisher of Monett, Missouri Wednesday morning after a short on-foot... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 9:27:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Suspect in Deonte Gainwell shooting pleads guilty
Suspect in Deonte Gainwell shooting pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - The man accused in the January 2019 shooting of Deonte Gainwell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday.... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:33:10 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Ramp closure scheduled along route 63 in Columbia
Ramp closure scheduled along route 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA- The northbound entrance ramp from Boone County Route AC to U.S. Route 63 will now be closed Thursday April,... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:22:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

America's economy just had the worst quarter since 2008
America's economy just had the worst quarter since 2008
(CNN) -- The US economy contracted for the first time in nearly six years between January and March, as the... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 7:57:18 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

EmVP: Strangers share their RVs with healthcare workers
EmVP: Strangers share their RVs with healthcare workers
CLARK - On a breezy morning, Jennipher Burris stands outside the camper parked in her driveway adjusting the rug blown... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in Top Stories

Man arrested after MSHP find gun, marijuana at traffic stop
Man arrested after MSHP find gun, marijuana at traffic stop
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) arrested a 31-year-old man on multiple charges after pulling him over... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 7:28:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms
Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms
MISSOURI - After a round of storms on Tuesday evening, 880 households have been left without power in Missouri. ... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 6:29:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 54°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
5pm 54°
6pm 54°
7pm 54°
8pm 54°