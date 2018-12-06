New scooter company arrives in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Spin scooters have arrived in Jefferson City.

Amy Schroeder, the community relations manager for Jefferson City Parks and Rec, said the city has been in talks with Spin for a while.

“The scooters in Jefferson City are provided by Spin who is also the same provider for the bike share program that Jefferson City established in July of 2018,” Schroeder said.

There is current city code existing which regulates the scooters.

“The scooters are to be operated on roads or on park trails, they are not permitted for sidewalks,” Schroeder said.

People can download the ‘Spin - Ride Your Way’ app in order to unlock the scooters for use.

Schroeder says Spin has been great to work with.

“They’ve been nice to work with all along the way whenever it comes to contracting and all of that stuff to make sure it is a seamless process for getting the scooters in Jefferson City,” Schroeder said.

Jefferson City isn’t directly profiting off of Spin, but officials hope the scooters increase accessibility.

“We hope that by providing the bike share program as well as the scooters that it opens up that radius of access for people especially working downtown,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder added the average person walks around 3 miles per hour and that the spin scooters can travel up to 15 miles per hour, allowing people to travel farther in less time.

“It is definitely improving the quality of life and opening more access to services in Jefferson City,” she said.

Denise Higgins, a Jefferson City resident, said the scooters are a fun way to get around.

“They make it super easy and they are very fun. I’d strongly recommend a helmet though, everyone be safe,” she said.





