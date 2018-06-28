New search effort for missing Phelps County teen

ST. JAMES - A new search and rescue effort is planned for a 13-year-old south-central Missouri boy with autism who's been missing for almost two months.

KSDK-TV reports that volunteers are gathering Monday in the St. James City Park to look for Johnathan Shay. He was with an 11-year-old cousin in his grandmother's yard in St. James when they disappeared July 9 after making plans to run away. The younger boy was found the next day walking along a creek.

St. James is about 100 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The latest search effort is being organized by a group called Justice in Name Of. Donations of water, food, and orange T-shirts for everyone to wear are needed. The color orange was chosen because it is Shay's favorite.