New Season, New Coach, New Style

"When it initially started, they're, you know, 'Up-tempo, man, we're looking forward to that,' but at the same time I'm telling them, 'Fellas, you guys are going to have to pay a price,'" said new men's Coach Mike Anderson. "And you can ask every one of them right now, even as we speak, they're paying the ultimate price."

And, guard J.T. Tiller admitted, "We caught it after practice. We might catch it after practice, but during it we might get a gasp here and there."

Anderson's first MU squad includes 7 newcomers on the 15-man roster.