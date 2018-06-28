New Section of Katy Trail to Open in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - Bike riders and walkers in the St. Louis area have a new section of the Katy Trail to explore.

Gov. Jay Nixon and his wife, Georganne, will be in St. Charles on Saturday to officially open a new 11-mile section of the popular trail, extending from St. Charles to Machens, Mo.

The first section of the Katy Trail State Park opened in 1990 along the old rail line that runs along the Missouri River. The new section brings to 240 miles the length of the trail from the St. Charles area to Clinton in west-central Missouri.