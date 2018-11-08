New Shoe Keeps You Fit and More

The makers of an enhanced style of flip-flop claims it will strengthen and tone muscles in legs, buttocks, stomach and back. The shoe is a hit in Britain and is starting to catch on here.

"If I thought it would make my calves more shapely and tighten my heinie, I would wear them in a heartbeat," said Kathryn Marie, flip flop wearer.

Developed by British biochemists, the Fit-Flop is supposed to destabilize the foot while walking, creating continuous tension in the foot and leg muscles, leading to a faster walk that burns more calories. Trophy Fitness trainer Mark Seebaran believes these types of exercises would be more appropriate for toning legs. Some say the $45 price tag is also hard to believe. You can only buy fit-flops online or at Bath and Body Works stores.

Adult Exercise

According to new fitness recommendations from the American Heart Association and American College of Sports Medicine, it's time to hit the gym. New guidelines state every adult needs 30 minutes of moderate activity at least five days a week, or 20 minutes of vigorous activity three days a week. They also call for strength training exercises at least two days a week, including eight to 10 exercises using the major muscle groups. Experts say older adults should follow the requirements too.