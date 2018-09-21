New Spay and Neuter Clinic to Open in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A new spay and neuter clinic will open in Columbia in late 2013, the organization No Kill Columbia said Wednesday. The non-profit group is dedicated to reducing the number of animals euthanized in shelters. The organization was selected for a mentorship program with the Humane Alliance, a non-profit organization that focuses on animal sterilization.

Liz Burks, No Kill Columbia's president, said the organization aims to make spay and neuter services more affordable and easily accessible to all mid-Missouri pet owners.

The clinic in Columbia would be the fourth in the state, joining the Humane Alliance's National Spay/Neuter Response Team's clinics in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. No Kill Columbia will receive no financial aid from the Humane Alliance and as of yet has no set location for the clinic.

No Kill Columbia will be holding an informational meeting at the Pizza Hut on Clark Lane on Thursday at 7:00 pm.