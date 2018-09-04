New St. Louis Bridge Nearing Completion

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The new Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge at St. Louis has passed a major milestone with the final piece of the deck in place.

Workers on Friday placed a 30,000-pound floor beam between edge girders on the Mississippi River crossing, the last remaining 10-foot gap on the bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it was the last piece of structural steel for the bridge, which is expected to open early next year carrying Interstate 70 traffic between Missouri and Illinois. Remaining work includes finishing approaches on both sides of the river, and some work on the bridge itself.

The $670 million bridge is being built with a combination of federal money and funds from Missouri and Illinois.