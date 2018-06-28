New St. Louis election board members picked after primary

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is appointing two new members to the St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners after a judge ruled the board didn't follow state law.

Nixon's Tuesday appointments came days after St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison called for another election for a St. Louis-area state House seat because of irregularities that he said are the election board's fault.

Burlison in a Friday ruling said another election is necessary because the board accepted 142 absentee ballots without envelopes, as required by law.

Incumbent state Rep. Penny Hubbard beat political newcomer Bruce Franks by 90 votes in the Aug. 2 primary after she pulled ahead with absentee votes.

Burlison says he's convinced absentee ballot irregularities affected the outcome of the Democratic primary for the seat.