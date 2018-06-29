New St. Louis River Bridge to Open in February

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Interstate 70 motorists and truckers crossing the Mississippi River in St. Louis soon will have a different option.

Missouri and Illinois officials say the new four-lane, cable-stayed bridge will open to traffic Feb. 9. The day before, there is a ribbon-cutting and other events scheduled, including letting pedestrians walk out onto the span.

The roughly $700 million project began in 2010, and crews finished connecting the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge over the river in July.

The span will relieve traffic on the 50-year-old Poplar Street Bridge, one of just two in the nation that accommodate three freeways.