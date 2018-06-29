New St. Mary's Hospital dedicated in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A project two years in the works received a lot of attention today.

The brand new St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City was opened to employees and community leaders who blessed the cornerstone and attended the dedication ceremony.

The new facility is set to officially open on Nov. 16. It is larger than the old one in St. Louis, which will close on the same day. The new facility includes a larger emergency department, birth center, guest lounges, a cafeteria and a healing garden.

Tracy O'Rourke is the Vice President of Strategy Marketing and Communications for St. Mary's and she said the new state-of-the-art facility will foster new possibilities for the surrounding areas.

"I think the whole campus is just beautiful. Lots of nature, lots of healing gardens, beautiful views and it truly is a healing place and one that we can really give back to the community over the next hundred years," O'Rourke said.

The facility was not scheduled to open until January of 2015, but due to good weather and a tight schedule, the facility is now roughly two months ahead of schedule, but accorindg to O'Rourke, the facility is more than ready.

"SSM Health has been here for over 100 years. And the current campus has serviced well, but we needed a more modern facility, and that's what we did here," O'Rourke said.

A unique aspect of the facility is its Stella Maris sculpture in the healing garden. It was created by Jefferson City artist Sabra Eagan who was actually born in a St. Mary's Health Center.

St. Mary's Hospital will also be open on Sunday, Nov. 2 for public tours from noon to 5 p.m.