New stalking case filed against former Hickman choir director

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a stalking charge against a former Hickman High School choir director on Friday.

The charge against Matthew Felts came a little more than a month after his arrest for allegedly harassing the same person.

In early August, Felts called the victim more than twenty times over a two-hour period, according to court documents. He threatened to kill or rape the victim's wife.

According to the probable cause statement, Felts was outside the victim's house, threatening his wife, "knowing [the victim] was at work and could not help her."

The victim told police he believed Felts' threats to be credible and that Felts had bragged about being in jail and "having a 6-digit bond."

In a motion filed with the other court documents, prosecutors requested Felts' bond be set at $500,000 cash only.

Felts was charged in July with harassment and obstructing government operations. On Monday, prosecutors filed to have Felts' bond in that case revoked. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with the case filed Friday.

In 2015, Felts pleaded guilty in a misdemeanor case where he harassed a woman, calling her repeatedly and sending her threatening texts and Facebook messages.

Felts served as the choir director at Hickman from 2007 until he was placed on leave in 2014.

He most recently served as the choir director at First Christian Church.