New stalking case filed against former Hickman choir director

1 day 8 hours 10 minutes ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:58:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a stalking charge against a former Hickman High School choir director on Friday. 

The charge against Matthew Felts came a little more than a month after his arrest for allegedly harassing the same person.

In early August, Felts called the victim more than twenty times over a two-hour period, according to court documents. He threatened to kill or rape the victim's wife.

According to the probable cause statement, Felts was outside the victim's house, threatening his wife, "knowing [the victim] was at work and could not help her." 

The victim told police he believed Felts' threats to be credible and that Felts had bragged about being in jail and "having a 6-digit bond."

In a motion filed with the other court documents, prosecutors requested Felts' bond be set at $500,000 cash only.

Felts was charged in July with harassment and obstructing government operations. On Monday, prosecutors filed to have Felts' bond in that case revoked. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with the case filed Friday.

In 2015, Felts pleaded guilty in a misdemeanor case where he harassed a woman, calling her repeatedly and sending her threatening texts and Facebook messages.

Felts served as the choir director at Hickman from 2007 until he was placed on leave in 2014.

He most recently served as the choir director at First Christian Church.

More News

Grid
List

Hallsville "paints the town" to welcome students to a new school year
Hallsville "paints the town" to welcome students to a new school year
HALLSVILLE - Local businesses, churches, and families painted the town purple and gold to welcome students back on their first... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 7:56:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified
Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified
JACKSON COUNTY - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Blind Pony Lake earlier this week as Jackson County resident... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 4:50:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Infant found dead in north Columbia
UPDATE: Infant found dead in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police have identified a body found in north Columbia Thursday as an infant less than one year old.... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

CPS goes back to school with more kids than ever
CPS goes back to school with more kids than ever
COLUMBIA - As students start at or return to school, enrollment at Columbia Public schools continues to rise. The... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 1:19:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Armed man stopped at Missouri Walmart: bad timing, no regret
Armed man stopped at Missouri Walmart: bad timing, no regret
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who walked into a Missouri Walmart with loaded weapons and wearing body armor acknowledges... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 11:44:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Missouri election officials clap back over abortion petition
Missouri election officials clap back over abortion petition
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri election officials are defending how they handled a petition to put new abortion restrictions... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:32:57 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

MU police arrest man for exposing himself, kicking officer
MU police arrest man for exposing himself, kicking officer
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman, then... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:09:48 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police find body of missing Overland Park woman
UPDATE: Police find body of missing Overland Park woman
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — UPDATE: Police have found the body Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, according to our sister station KSHB . ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:55:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Man charged with kidnapping dead Missouri woman's children
Man charged with kidnapping dead Missouri woman's children
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is charged with kidnapping the 4-year-old daughter of a woman whose body... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:39:20 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Attorney: Man's Walmart 'stunt' leaves woman badly injured
Attorney: Man's Walmart 'stunt' leaves woman badly injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An attorney says a 74-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after a Missouri police officer... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:13:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

US judge orders parole changes for juveniles jailed for life
US judge orders parole changes for juveniles jailed for life
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered sweeping changes to how Missouri's parole board treats prisoners sentenced... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:10:53 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Hy-Vee warns of security problem with credit card readers
Hy-Vee warns of security problem with credit card readers
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based grocery store chain is warning customers about what it says is a... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 8:16:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: SILVER alert cancelled for missing man
UPDATE: SILVER alert cancelled for missing man
COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Troopers have cancelled an endangered SILVER advisory issued Wednesday. the man is home and safe. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 8:08:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Day care providers question restrictions from new law
Day care providers question restrictions from new law
COLUMBIA - Licensed at-home day care providers met Wednesday, Aug. 14 to voice their concerns with Representative Cheri Toalson Reisch.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:18:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Returning students fill downtown, boost business
Returning students fill downtown, boost business
COLUMBIA - The Columbia population increased today as college students started to move back for the school year. More people... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:48:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
COLUMBIA - Columbia dog owners shouldn't worry much about blue-green algae because there has been only one incident in 30... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Another business vandalized on Paris Road
Another business vandalized on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Owners of McLanks restaurant are cleaning up after someone shattered a window overnight. "We don't have any... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Trial begins in concealed firearms case against UM Board of Curators
Trial begins in concealed firearms case against UM Board of Curators
COLUMBIA - A case about the University of Missouri system's restriction on employees having concealed firearms on campus started its... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 1:10:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 76°
10pm 75°
11pm 74°
12am 74°