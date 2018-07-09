New Star in St. Louis Zoo

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Zoo-Elephant,0087Baby elephant now in public area -- sometimes ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The public can now get a look at the newest star of the St. Louis Zoo, at least at times. The baby Asian elephant Jade is now in the elephant exhibit, though she still spends a lot of time out of public view. She is fed ten bottles of formula a day by elephant care staff and still nurses with her grandmother. First-time mother Rani has found motherhood difficult, so zoo staff decided to take over rearing of the calf on April sixth. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-04-07 1627EDT