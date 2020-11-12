JEFFERSON CITY - K-12 students and teachers do not have to quarantine under new state standards if a school mask mandate is in place, Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday morning.
The change comes as schools across the state face a staffing shortage as entire classrooms quarantine if one person is infected with COVID-19.
Under the new guidelines from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), if the infected individual and all the students and staff potentially exposed wear a mask, nobody is considered a close contact by solely being in the classroom and do not have to quarantine.
The guidance only applies to schools that requires everyone in the building to be masked. Anyone potentially exposed and not properly wearing a mask over their nose and mouth, or anyone exposed to an infected person without proper mask wearing, will still be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Symptomatic individuals and anyone receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis will also still be required to isolate.
In the governor's weekly briefing, Washington University pediatrics professor Dr. Rachel Orscheln said there has been a low rate of transmission in K-12 classrooms when schools take "aggressive" mitigation efforts, like spacing out desks, encouraging hand washing, screening students for symptoms, and requiring masks.
"What we are seeing is that a large number of students are being quarantined related to this exposure, but, as we follow the date, we find that there are very few secondary cases developed in those students," Orscheln said.
DESE Commissioner Margie Vandeven cited online learning creating added stress for teachers to deliver instruction to students in the classroom and quarantining at home, while the quarantined distance learners do not receive needed social interactions.
"Quite frankly, it's exhausting and not sustainable," DESE Commissioner Margie Vandeven said. "The large number of students and school staff members require to quarantine has presented a significant strain on educators, school leaders, and Missouri families."
In mid-Missouri's largest school districts, more than 1,800 Columbia Public Schools students and staff have quarantined since the start of the school year, while 482 people in Jefferson City School District and over 300 Fulton Schools students and staff have quarantined since the start of the school year.
Vandeven also cited evidence of community spread in instances where high school students quarantined at home gathered without recommended precautions, saying keeping these students in the classroom is more safe.
Gov. Parson said he hopes the new guidelines will help address a hospital staffing shortage by freeing parents from having to stay home with their quarantined children.