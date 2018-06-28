New State Incentive Promises 7,500 Jobs

A year ago Governor Blunt called for Missouri to change how it uses tax incentives to encourage job growth. He launched the Quality Jobs Act, which allows some employers to keep a share of their new employees' withholding taxes rather than turning them over to the state. The companies taking part are to receive $61 million in tax breaks over the next five years. It's not clear if the program is truly creating all those jobs, because some companies had already planned to expand their work force when they heard they could get paid for it. But economic development leaders say the trade-offs are worth it.