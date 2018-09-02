New State Law to Limit Patrol Vehicle Purchases

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State lawmakers have curtailed the spending authority of the Missouri State Highway Patrol because of frustration over the purchase of a new airplane frequently used by the governor.

A new law that will take effect Aug. 28 will require the patrol to get legislative approval before spending more than $100,000 from a special state fund on any vehicle.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon announced this past week that he will allow the measure passed by the Republican-led Legislature to take effect without his signature.

The new restrictions come after lawmakers complained that they were not told in advance about the patrol's purchase last December of a new $5.6 million airplane. Records show that Nixon has flown on the plane frequently