New statue honors military dogs

FORT LEONARD WOOD- A monument honoring military working dogs was dedicated Monday at the U.S. Army Military Police Corps Regimental Memorial Grove.

The 5-foot tall, bronze statue was created by Springfield, Missouri sculptor James Hall.

Sgt. Maj. Timothy Timmins said the monument was commissioned by the Military Police Regimental Association as a way to commemorate the contributions of the working dog.

“The working dog has been part of the regiment for well over 50 years,” Timmins said. “They’re a big part of ‘assist, protect and defend.’”

The statue dedication followed the annual Memorial Tribute held in observance of MP Regimental Week marking 79 years of the Military Police Corps.