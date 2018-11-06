New Stripes for Local Roads

COLUMBIA - Don't be surprised if your commute around the area is a little slower. Road crews will be working on revamping a few major streets in the Boone County area.

Streets in Columbia getting a new look include Nifong, Worley, Vandiver, and Old Highway 63. Road workers will be painting each street with new white stripes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Other road changes underway include the repair of Interstate 70 near the Cedar Creek Bridge.