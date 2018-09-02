New Student Housing Proposed Near Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - The same development firm that planned on demolishing the Niedermeyer House is planning another student housing complex near MU's campus.

Collegiate Housing Partners proposed a 112-unit complex to be built on Conley Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Street. The six houses currently there would be demolished. The complex would be about four blocks from downtown Columbia and right across the street from the newly renovated Mark Twain residence hall.

The proposal is still in the early stages, and this morning directors from Collegiate Housing will meet with members of City Council. Parking is addressed in the proposal and the firm plans to build 115 spaces. This is a violation of city code, and according to Development Services Manager Pat Zenner, a complex with 112 units would need 300 parking spaces. Those issues will be addressed as the project moves foward.

