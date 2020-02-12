New study linked birth control to depression in teens

A new study from the University of British Columbia in Canada suggests teen birth control use may be linked to depression in adulthood.

Canadian researchers studied survey data from over 1,200 women in the United States. Women who took birth control pills as teens were more likely to develop depression as adults compared to women who started taking oral contraception as adults or who never used them.

The scientists say the study did not prove the pills caused depression, only that there was an association between the two.