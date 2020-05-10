New study shows posting edited selfies on social media may make you more at risk for an eating disorder

1 day 11 hours 16 minutes ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 1:57:21 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Francesca Giuliani-Hoffman, CNN

(CNN) -- Turns out, all those selfies we've edited and posted on social media could be more problematic than we thought.

A recent study, published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, found a "consistent and direct link" between posting edited photos on Instagram and eating disorder risk factors -- such as concerns over a person's weight and shape, as well as urges to exercise and to restrict food intake.

The study's release comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many people suffering with eating disorders facing new challenges. Support groups estimate that as many as 30 million people in the US are living with an eating disorder.

"Although people may think it's harmless to post edited photos to Instagram, we found this increases eating disorder risk," Pamela Keel, a professor at Florida State University and co-author of the study, told CNN.

"It's important for people to know how to use social media safely as they turn more to these platforms to stay connected during this pandemic."

'That activity was not okay'

Keel and her team of researchers at the university, who released the study's findings on Wednesday, surveyed 2,485 undergraduate students (76% female), asking whether they use editing apps that go beyond Instagram's filters in altering a person's appearance before they post.

Students also answered questions related to their attitudes about eating, their anxiety levels, and depression symptoms.

About 26.6% of the respondents -- one in three women, and one in 14 men -- said that they were editing photos before uploading them to their Instagram accounts, according to the study.

The study found higher levels of anxiety and eating pathology for respondents who said they post edited photos to Instagram. People who said they posted edited photos were almost twice as likely to score above the threshold for a probable eating disorder than those who didn't, Keel said.

However, that's not what the study's authors found most shocking. Previous research has already pointed to links between using social media and increased body dissatisfaction.

So Keel and her team decided to take their research further by conducting an experiment specifically looking at whether the actual act of posting edited photos increases the risk factors for eating disorders.

In the experiment, 80 students -- among those who said they use editing apps -- had their photos taken by the researchers over a neutral background.

Students were asked to look at the photo of themselves for one minute, then they completed a questionnaire to establish their baseline levels around variables associated with disordered eating, anxiety and depression.

After that, they were randomly assigned to one of four possible tasks: editing and posting the picture, posting the picture without editing it, editing the picture without posting it, or neither editing nor posting the picture. They then answered more questions, which allowed the researchers to note any changes in their perceptions from the baseline they established initially.

Researchers discovered that posting a picture, edited or not, caused people to feel more concerned about their weight and shape. They also saw that the combination of editing and posting the photo was associated with an even more significant increase in those concerns.

"That's important," Keel said, "because those weight and shape concerns are the most potent risk factor for the development of an eating disorder. So we were able to see that in real time that that's just, that activity was not okay."

How editing and posting photos can impact your mental health

The practice of editing photos often forces people to identify something wrong with their appearance, according to Keel.

"You have to first go through the process of saying: what's wrong with what I look like? What do I fix?"

Putting a photo out there for others to look at, right after going through this mental inventory of flaws "might not feel very reassuring," Keel added.

Still, the study also concluded that the negative consequences of posting edited photos may be temporary. A follow-up with the surveyed students, conducted 24 hours after the initial study, found the effects of the experiment had largely waned.

However, the study also required participants to take a 24-hour break from social media, a deviation from their habit of spending on average at least one hour per day on Instagram.

Editing ourselves to perfection

The results of the study confirm what some experts who specialize in eating disorder prevention have known to be true.

"We are not surprised that this study found that editing your own photos is shown to increase risk," Claire Mysko, CEO of the National Eating Disorders Association, told CNN.

"We live in a society obsessed with celebrity and influencer culture that values unrealistic and narrow ideals of beauty. This culture stokes comparison and the impulse to edit ourselves to 'perfection'."

Some people have criticized platforms like Instagram for not doing enough to remove harmful content for users who are at higher risk of developing an eating disorder, or are already affected by one.

Carolyn Merrell, global head of policy programs at Instagram, said the platform regularly consults with experts, including the National Eating Disorders Association, "to develop resources that encourage people to share real moments, find supportive communities, and manage any pressure they may feel."

"While we do not allow content that promotes or encourages eating disorders, we recognize that people may feel pressure to look a certain way on social media," she told CNN.

"We recognize that people, especially young people, experience anxiety and pressure to portray a 'perfect life' or body image on social media, rather than engage in authentic expression."

Merell said Instagram has also launched initiatives, such as the 2019 "Pressure to be Perfect" campaign. The initiative offered toolkits for teens and parents to "help them learn ways to mitigate pressures on the platform, while still feeling comfortable expressing themselves," Merell said.

Moving forward: less editing, more self acceptance

Keel doesn't think that the developers of social media platforms were actively trying to cause harm.

But she said she believes in the importance of "establishing that social media use can be harmful," in order to let people know "what things they might want to avoid."

"It's even better if we can identify positive things that people could do, positive uses of social media that would actually make them feel better about themselves and reduce their anxiety," Keel said. "That's the future direction we're interested in."

The professor, who practices what she preaches, said she will participate in a virtual dance flash mob held over Zoom this upcoming Saturday, called "Shake it for Self Acceptance."

"It's about loving yourself as you are and being strong. The whole point of it is for us to get out there as we really are, no filters, no adjustments."

Let's strive for more of that on the internet.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Local floral shops delivering countless Mother's Day flowers
Local floral shops delivering countless Mother's Day flowers
COLUMBIA - With Mother's Day just around the corner, floral shops across mid-Missouri are staying busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 6:01:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

Fayette community holds drive-in movie showing
Fayette community holds drive-in movie showing
FAYETTE - Community members gathered at Central Methodist University to watch a drive-in movie Saturday. Fayette Main Street, Inc.,... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 5:09:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Overturned semitrailer on I-70 stopped traffic, spilled planks of wood
UPDATE: Overturned semitrailer on I-70 stopped traffic, spilled planks of wood
COLUMBIA - A semitrailer overturned on I-70 under the U.S. Hwy 63 bridge, spilling planks of wood across the interstate.... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 3:53:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 3:16:44 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia brewery serves free farm dinners to community
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia brewery serves free farm dinners to community
COLUMBIA – In hopes of helping unemployed and underemployed workers throughout mid-Missouri, Broadway Brewery is now serving free farm-fresh dinners.... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 2:50:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

Jewish Missourians urged to vote absentee during pandemic
Jewish Missourians urged to vote absentee during pandemic
O'FALLON (AP) — Rabbis are encouraging Jewish Missourians to vote absentee during the coronavirus pandemic because their religious tradition “values... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 2:45:35 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

Multiple murder suspect questioned on Iowa cold cases
Multiple murder suspect questioned on Iowa cold cases
Waterloo ( The Courier ) -- A Waterloo man charged with cold case slayings in Wyoming and Tennessee has been... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 1:14:09 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

1 dead after shots fired into northern Kansas City home
1 dead after shots fired into northern Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed after shots were fired into a home in northern... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 11:00:00 AM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

To mask or not to mask? Health department order leaves a question
To mask or not to mask? Health department order leaves a question
COLUMBIA - As businesses began to reopen this week in Boone County, many were left to decide for themselves... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 9:53:00 AM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 9,500 confirmed cases in Missouri, 855 hospitalized
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 9,500 confirmed cases in Missouri, 855 hospitalized
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 9:28:00 AM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

MU seniors host their own senior sendoff
MU seniors host their own senior sendoff
COLUMBIA – Rooted in the history of the University of Missouri are traditions dating back to the school's opening in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Summer events left with question marks on how to proceed
Summer events left with question marks on how to proceed
COLUMBIA - Summer 2020 remains a question mark due to COVID-19, especially for those hosting large community events. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Columbia painting company now offering disinfecting services
Columbia painting company now offering disinfecting services
COLUMBIA - Many businesses are having to change how they operate due to COVID-19, and AI Painting Plus in Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Mid-Missourians rally to bring awareness to black Georgia man killed while jogging
Mid-Missourians rally to bring awareness to black Georgia man killed while jogging
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians marched and held signs in Columbia on Friday in an effort to bring awareness to a black... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 5:45:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Fulton sees spike in utility bills that isn't just from staying home
Fulton sees spike in utility bills that isn't just from staying home
FULTON - Some Fulton residents opened their April utility bills and saw a higher number than expected. According to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Nearly 600 MU employees scheduled for furloughs
Nearly 600 MU employees scheduled for furloughs
COLUMBIA - MU is continuing to work on covering a $17 million budget gap that was created when Gov. Mike... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 4:11:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed
Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed
KANSAS CITY - The schedule for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the other 31 NFL teams... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 3:24:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in Sports
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 50°
3am 48°
4am 47°
5am 45°