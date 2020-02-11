New study shows smoking may be bad for your mental well-being

JERUSALEM – A new study published in PLOS ONE suggests that smoking may be bad for your mental well-being. Israeli researchers from Hebrew University of Jerusalem surveyed more than 2,000 college students. They found those who smoke had double, and sometimes triple, the rates of clinical depression compared to non-smoking peers.



The smokers were also more likely to have symptoms of depression.

The link was evident regardless of the students' economic or socio-political backgrounds.