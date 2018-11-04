New Super Wal-Mart Opens Doors

Some other businesses don't feel the need to relocate. Tanfastic is one of the half dozen or so businesses still left in the Rock Bridge Plaza.

"The Wal-Mart leaving doesn't really affect us that much. We have a strong clientele that comes in regularly, and regardless of if Wal-Mart's there or not it won't really hurt us," said Meghan Prideaux, Tanfastic's manager

Even though Prideaux says Tanfastic won't lose business, she is a little worried about having two empty buildings in the same parking lot.

"It does kind of make the area look a bit run-down, but I don't think it's going to be a big problem, because a lot of people aren't going to drive by the Wal-Mart because they come in [another entrance]," said Prideaux.

Other stores in the Rock Bridge Plaza plan to wait to see how business is affected before deciding whether or not to move.