New Tailgating Lot Needs Bigger Crowd
COLUMBIA- With another MU home football game this weekend, the university's newest tailgating spot wants to attract more students.
The new lot, called "The Jungle", is where MU officials want student organizations to tailgate. However, with a low turnout the first week, the Missouri Student Association is considering making some changes.
"For the most part we're not going to make any more restrictions. We're not gonna tighten anything else," Jungle coordinator Ben Hansen said.
Meanwhile, tailgating in Lot X and on East Campus was busy as usual.
"Up the street the roads were insane. Everyone was outside tailgating," East Campus resident Kasey Holdinghausen said.
Holdinghausen believes she knows the reason for the empty spaces in "The Jungle".
"I know they're charging students to tailgate there, and I know they're limiting beverages you can take in and the food and the different types of things you can take in. So I have a feeling that might be kind of a reason why," she said.
With such restrictions, East Campus is a more practical option for most tailgaters.
"I think it's easy for students because we can just walk to the game, and we don't have to worry about how we're gonna get there," Holdinghausen explained.
Hopefully, more accessibility for cars and students will raise "The Jungle's" appeal. There is no short supply of MU football fans looking for a place to tailgate.
"Everyone being together, like just getting ready for the game. Everyone's in a great mood. It's a great day. Tailgating is one of the best things to do here," MU Sophomore Tyler Combest said.
MU officials will hold a meeting later this week to discuss possible changes for "The Jungle".
