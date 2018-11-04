New Tailgating Lot Open for Reservations

COLUMBIA - A new spot for football tailgating opened for group reservations Monday. Located on the corner of Rollins Street and Maryland Avenue, The Jungle will provide convenient tailgating opportunities for MU students.



Sponsored by the Missouri Students Association, The Jungle is the first official student tailgate. The new lot is available to any student-run organization on campus.



"Not only is it a closer walking distance, it's also in the heart of campus where students can look less than half a block away and see the Tiger Plaza, the Carnahan Quad and Stankowski Field. They're the real landmarks of this university," MSA member Ben Hansen said.



For each home football game, MSA will provide games and music for tailgators. There are 52 spots available for reservation, with a cost of $20 per spot.



To make a reservation in The Jungle lot, visit the MU Student Center.

