New taxi stand policy for Missouri football games

COLUMBIA- MU officials implemented a new taxi stand policy Saturday for Missouri football games. The policy requires all taxis to drop off and pick up on Champions Drive near the Lot G entrance.

MU officials say they hope the new policy will help alleviate traffic around the stadium.

Some taxi drivers are upset over the change and hoping the policy doesn't last.

Taxi Terry Owner Terry Nickerson said, "One taxi stand is not going to be enough for all of the fans and visitors and the visitors who have never been here will have no idea how to even get to Lot G to find us".

Nickerson said he hopes to work with MU to find a better system because he likes the idea of taxi stands but thinks there should be more than one.