New Technology Helps Farmers After Disaster

COLUMBIA - Missouri's Farm Service Agency started looking Tuesday at the damage caused by the storms last month. Governor Nixon is requesting that the FSA assess the damage to farms across 15 counties. Farmers in those counties will meet with FSA agents over the next few weeks to review the damage. The state will then compile reports and send them to the Secretary of Agriculture to decide if the losses were great enough to ask for a disaster declaration.

Ray Massey, an Agricultural Economist at the University of Missouri, said farmers need to have farm insurance to apply for possible federal aid once a county has been declared a primary disaster area. He also said neighboring counties may apply for assistance.

"Storms do not follow the path of county lines," Massey said. "They can apply for assistance once the original county has been declared a disaster area.

Scott Brees of Sydenstricker, said that a number of farmers are coming to the store looking for combines that can help with their damaged crop. Thanks to technology, a new corn header can detect fallen corn and still pick it up for harvest.

A complete list of counties, and how to apply for aid, can be found at the USDA website.