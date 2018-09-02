New technology helps in fight against artery disease

2 years 5 months 1 week ago Thursday, March 24 2016 Mar 24, 2016 Thursday, March 24, 2016 6:15:00 PM CDT March 24, 2016 in News
By: Corey Miller, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Health Care is the first hospital in the state to utilize a new way of combating peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Dr. Todd Vogel is the first surgeon in the state of Missouri and one of the first in the country to use the new technology.

"In the past, we couldn't see inside the artery, and now with OCT, or optical coherence tomography, and with that we can see inside the artery and work on the inside," Vogel said. "So while looking inside, we're shaving and cleaning the artery, which is a relatively new concept."

MU health care and the American Heart Association said PAD affects more than eight million Americans, and most of those with it can be unaware of how serious it is.

Vogel said the disease can be brought on by a number of factors.

"PAD is the process where the arteries begin to clog up and basically it's from cholesterol, hypertension, history of smoking and also family genetics," he said. "When the arteries block up, they don't get enough flow, and so when you walk your legs will cramp, sometimes you'll have pain at night and you may have the inability for example to walk, especially on flat surfaces. So if you notice your legs are hurting or feel heavy, that may be a sign you have PAD."

Vogel said PAD could turn into a very serious problem for some.

"Since you have blockages in your arteries, PAD can be a marker for heart disease and coronary heart disease," Vogel said. "The worst case scenario, if you leave PAD untreated, is that you can have enough blockages that the flow to your leg leads to tissue loss, gangrene and possibly amputation."

Vogel said the new technology makes it easier on patients.

"Now, patients that would've had an open surgery to bypass around blockages, we can actually see inside the artery, drill through it, clean it out and then they don't need surgery," Vogel said. "So the procedure we have, patients come in and leave on the same day. The patients are awake during the procedure and they don't have post-op follow up like a surgical patient would do, and have to stay in the hospital three to five days."

Vogel said he thinks the technology used in PAD procedures could end up being helpful in other areas of surgery as well.

"I think any kind of procedure that deals with looking inside or getting through arteries, it could be very useful, or any round structure, it allows you to get inside and look around."

More News

Grid
List

Cooper County dedicates new fire station to woman who donated her land
Cooper County dedicates new fire station to woman who donated her land
LONE ELM – The Cooper County Fire Protection District dedicated one of its newest stations Sunday to the woman who... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks
Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A jet ski exploded after a man tried starting his watercraft Sunday. According to... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:32:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Colleges confused over 'emotional support' animals
Colleges confused over 'emotional support' animals
PHOENIX, AZ - College student Sydney Sheets brings her dog Halo with her everywhere. He’s not just a pet to... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: No casualties in Route B multi-car pile up
UPDATE: No casualties in Route B multi-car pile up
BOONE COUNTY - Three people are in the hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a multi-car pile up in... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 3:18:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Missouri judge halts new law on deer inspections
Missouri judge halts new law on deer inspections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge is blocking portions of a new state law on meat inspections from taking... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri artist is covering racist tattoos for free to try and give people who've had a... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 12:25:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Bash celebrates the end of summer
Bash celebrates the end of summer
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 5:39:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 80°
10pm 79°
11pm 79°
12am 77°