New Technology Makes Sending Letters to Santa Easy

COLUMBIA - New technology is allowing kids to get in touch with Santa in a new old fashioned way.



A Verizon wireless phone application called All I Want From Santa allows children to write letters to Santa. The free application is available for download on all Android phone and tablets. All parents need to do is to download the app and set up an account. Children can log into the account and add gifts to their wish list. As items are added to wish list, the messages are sent to the parent's email. Children also can write letters to Santa which are also immediately sent to their parents email.



The iPhone also has several similar apps, everything from one that tracks Santa on his trek from the North Pole, to one that allows you to video chat with the jolly old elf.



Another new high tech way parents can send a message to kids from Santa is by using the website Portablenorthpole.tv. On this website, parents can send personalized messages to their kids from Santa himself. You can upload pictures and even have tell Santa tell your child what gifts they can expect Christmas morning.

