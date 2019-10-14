New Technology to Make Bridges Safer

Missouri is no exception.

"Missouri has a lot of bridges on the state highway system. We've got about 10,000 of them. And over 1,000 are really worn out or in older condition," said Jeff Briggs, MoDOT spokesman.

Inspectors have to look at every major bridge in the state every year. With more than 10,000 bridges in the state of Missouri, it is tough to keep tabs on all of them, but this job may soon be made easier. The University of Missouri is developing new bridge sensors that would feed data to the Missouri Department of Transportation on a continuous basis.

"We're developing a system of sensors that can go on a bridge, over water or over land, and the sensors monitor the bridge, the health of the bridge over its lifetime," said Washer.

Washer says this may be the best alternative. "You can't rebuild all the old bridges, there's too many of them and they're too old."

The new technology will be ready in a year. Washer hopes the sensors will cost around $10,000 a set.