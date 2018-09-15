New Terror-Free Fund Success

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state treasurer's office says a new terrorist-free investment fund is proving to be a financial success.A little more than a year ago, the state began investing a small portion of its money in a specially crafted international index fund that screens out companies with terrorism ties.Treasurer Sarah Steelman says the fund yielded a higher annual return in its first 12 months than a benchmark fund to which it was being compared.The money at issue is in the Missouri Investment Trust, which is a pool of tax revenue from athletes and entertainers that is used for the cultural arts.