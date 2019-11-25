New threat charge filed against Jefferson City man

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a charge of making a terrorist threat on Friday against a man already facing the same charge for an incident in August.

According to police, Brian Groner, 26, applied for an account with Bank of America online, specifically a branch in Arizona. After getting a welcome e-mail from an employee at the company processing the application, Groner reportedly replied with an e-mail address of "thenextmassshooter@gmail.com" instead of the address he supplied on the application. Groner also said he would call the employee the next day, court documents said.

The bank employee forwarded the e-mail to a supervisor, and eventually the e-mail got to the company's vice president. They contacted local police in Arizona as a precaution.

Police said Groner did call the processing company to discuss the status of his account. He denied applying for an account with Bank of America and denied using the "thenextmassshooter" e-mail account.

In August, police arrested Groner after he allegedly identified himself on Facebook as "Your Next Mass Shooter," adding "Columbine won't have s--- on me."