New tobacco law causes confusion and frustration for businesses

1 day 2 hours 14 minutes ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News
By: Caroline Dade, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

HOLTS SUMMIT - For 11 days, the workers at Up in Smoke haven’t been sure if they're breaking federal law. 

On Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed a spending bill, part of which included raising the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 nationwide. 

The Food and Drug Administration updated its website that day saying, "It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21."

However, Missouri's Alcohol and Tobacco Control posted a release on Friday saying the agency won't enforce the higher buying age yet. 

"Until such time that ATC receives clarifying guidance from our federal partners, ATC will continue to enforce the 18 year age restriction set by state law," the release said. 

This has caused conern for tobacco retailers across the state. 

"It's actually been an incredibly confusing process," Joshua Lee said. 

Lee works at Up in Smoke in Holts Summit. He said because of the differing messages, the store's owner isn't completely sure of what laws apply. 

"We've decided to stay with 18 and up for tobacco and e-cigarettes until we can get clear directives from basically everybody involved," Lee said. 

KOMU 8 News contacted the FDA Tuesday morning. 

Stephanie Caccomo, the spokeswoman for the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said the law went into effect as soon as President Trump signed the legislation. 

"It is now illegal to sell to anyone under 21," she said.

Mike O'Connell is the communications director for the Missouri Department of Public Safety, which includes ATC. He told KOMU 8 News the department hasn't received paperwork from the federal government because of the holiday season. 

He said for now ATC undercover operations will only check for stores selling tobacco products to people younger than 18. 

The mixed messages haven't only affected Up in Smoke. 

FastLane Convenience Stores, which are owned by Warrenton Oil, are also still selling tobacco products to anyone 18 or older. 

KOMU 8 News called a store on Tuesday, and the person who answered the phone said it was a corporate decision. KOMU 8 News reached out to Warrenton Oil but has not heard back. 

However, some stores, including Dollar General, have already implemented the higher buying age. 

"Dollar General is committed to the safe, responsible and lawful sale of tobacco products sold in our stores," company spokeswoman Crystal Ghassemi said in an email. "In compliance with the new federal minimum age for the sale of tobacco products enacted on December 20, 2019, Dollar General now requires customers to be at least 21 years old in order to purchase all tobacco products."

Lee said he thinks the confusion could be solved if the different agencies talked to each other. 

"It's a lack of communication," Lee said. "There’s so much confusion that could have all been solved if there had just been a little communication before this stuff was implemented."

The FDA tweeted it expects to publish a final update to its regulations within 180 days. 



More News

Grid
List

Last Jefferson City cab company closes, leaves few alternatives
Last Jefferson City cab company closes, leaves few alternatives
JEFFERSON CITY - After more than 40 years, Tom Landwehr is calling it quits. "I'm 71," he said. "I'm... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, January 01 2020 Jan 1, 2020 Wednesday, January 01, 2020 3:20:00 PM CST January 01, 2020 in News

New tobacco law causes confusion and frustration for businesses
New tobacco law causes confusion and frustration for businesses
HOLTS SUMMIT - For 11 days, the workers at Up in Smoke haven’t been sure if they're breaking federal law.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Mother of young girl killed at Battle High School reacts to charges filed
Mother of young girl killed at Battle High School reacts to charges filed
COLUMBIA - Cheyenne Hayes said she is not ready to forgive a Columbia Police officer for accidently killing her four-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 6:41:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri year in review: 2019
Mid-Missouri year in review: 2019
COLUMBIA - As 2019 comes to an end, take a look back at the biggest stories that defined the year... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 5:34:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson consents to Missouri taking in refugees
Gov. Parson consents to Missouri taking in refugees
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday his consent to the initial refugee resettlement in Missouri in response to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:45:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Police: Officer fatally shot man who hit him with car
Police: Officer fatally shot man who hit him with car
CHESTERFIELD - Police in suburban St. Louis have shot and killed someone who authorities say drove a stolen vehicle into... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Moniteau Deputies seek help after items stolen from Highpoint gas station
Moniteau Deputies seek help after items stolen from Highpoint gas station
HIGHPOINT - Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three men it says robbed a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:57:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Deputies: traffic stop leads to DWI, drug arrest
Deputies: traffic stop leads to DWI, drug arrest
CALIFORNIA - A traffic stop for the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office turned into an arrest after deputies say they found... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:46:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

DEVELOPING: Shooting outside northern Columbia business sends one to hospital
DEVELOPING: Shooting outside northern Columbia business sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department confirm a shooting happened Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. outside We B Smokin on Paris Rd.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:21:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman killed in Hwy 54 crash remembered as longtime paramedic
UPDATE: Woman killed in Hwy 54 crash remembered as longtime paramedic
COLE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 54 near Gray Road in Cole... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:21:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Man's death is 194th homicide in St. Louis this year
Man's death is 194th homicide in St. Louis this year
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a man on the city's north side,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:17:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

7 cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in SE Missouri
7 cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in SE Missouri
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - Fall sampling has found seven deer that suffered from chronic wasting disease in two southeast... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:13:40 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Fayette homicide
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Fayette homicide
FAYETTE - Fayette Police has taken one individual into custody in connection with Monday's apparent homicide. Alfredo Damario Hicks... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 9:42:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in Top Stories

Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat
Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat
SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP) - A former Kansas City area TV meteorologist has announced plans to seek a Kansas Senate... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 9:00:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Body of missing 19-year-old woman found near Springfield
Body of missing 19-year-old woman found near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a missing 19-year-old woman and are investigating her death as a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 8:33:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Officials urge caution ahead of New Year's Eve
Officials urge caution ahead of New Year's Eve
COLUMBIA - New Year's Eve can be a great time to celebrate with family and friends. In the midst of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:39:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Missouri minimum wage to increase, prices could rise
Missouri minimum wage to increase, prices could rise
COLUMBIA - Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by 85 cents on Wednesday. This is the second increase that is part... More >>
2 days ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 9:07:00 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News

New law makes Missouri corporate tax one of lowest in US
New law makes Missouri corporate tax one of lowest in US
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Thousands of Missouri businesses will receive tax cuts with the new year. Yet... More >>
2 days ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 Monday, December 30, 2019 8:09:07 PM CST December 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 45°
11pm 44°
12am 44°
1am 43°